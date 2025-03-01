How many SIMs are linked to your Aadhaar number? Here’s the easiest way to check online Do you know how many SIM numbers are linked to your Aadhaar card? As Aadhaar is used to buy SIM cards, you need to have a track record of the number of active SIM cards to avoid fraud or misuse.

Why it’s important to check your Aadhaar-linked SIMs?

In today’s digital age, both Aadhaar and mobile numbers are essential. Aadhaar serves as a key identity document for banking, jobs, and government services, while mobile phones keep us connected. Since Aadhaar is used to buy SIM cards, it’s crucial to know how many SIMs are active under your Aadhaar to avoid fraud or misuse.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rules, an individual can link a maximum of nine SIM cards to one Aadhaar. Exceeding this limit could lead to legal action. If you’re unsure about how many numbers are linked to your Aadhaar, here’s how you can check online in minutes.

A step-by-step guide to check SIMs linked to Aadhaar

There are multiple ways to check how many SIMs are registered under your Aadhaar. Here are the simplest methods:

1. Check via Your Telecom Operator’s Website

Visit the official website of your telecom operator (Airtel, Jio, Vi, or BSNL).

Look for the option ‘Aadhaar Linking’ or ‘Verify Number’.

Enter your Aadhaar details and submit the request.

You’ll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to see the list of active numbers linked to your Aadhaar.

2. Check via Mobile USSD Code

Dial ** *121# ** from your mobile phone.

Follow the on-screen instructions to check the linked mobile numbers.

This service is provided by telecom operators for quick verification.

Check Aadhaar-linked SIMs using the Sanchar Saathi Portal

The government has introduced the Sanchar Saathi Portal (https://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/) for tracking mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar. Here’s how to use it:

Visit the Sanchar Saathi website and click on ‘Citizen Centric Services’.

Select the option ‘Know Your Mobile Connections (TAFCOP)’.

Enter your registered mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

After verification, you will see a list of mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar.

Why you should regularly check your Aadhaar-linked SIMs

Prevent unauthorized usage of your Aadhaar for SIM registration.

Avoid legal issues if the number exceeds the permitted limit.

Ensure your details are not misused for fraud or illegal activities.

By following these simple steps, you can easily track and manage your Aadhaar-linked SIM cards. Stay informed, stay secure!

