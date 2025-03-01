Goodbye Skype! Microsoft to shut down the popular calling app after 22 years With Microsoft fully shifting its focus to Teams, Skype users will have to adapt to the change before May 5, 2025. If you still rely on Skype, it’s time to make the switch!

Microsoft has announced that it will shut down Skype permanently after 22 years. The company has set May 5, 2025, as the official date when the platform will stop working. Skype, which was once among the most popular video calling apps, will no longer be available on devices. If you are still using Skype, it’s time to switch to another platform.

Microsoft Teams takes over as the new video-calling solution

With Skype being phased out, Microsoft is encouraging users to move to Microsoft Teams, which offers enhanced features and better performance. The company has assured that Skype users can transfer their data to Teams without hassle.

Microsoft Teams includes all the features of Skype, along with several advanced options that were never available on the older platform. The company has been consistently upgrading Teams to make it a more powerful and efficient communication tool.

The rise and fall of skype

Skype was originally launched in 2003 and quickly became one of the most popular video calling and messaging apps. Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 and attempted to integrate it with Windows 10 in 2015, but that experiment was short-lived.

In 2017, Microsoft introduced Teams as a dedicated platform for video calls and business communication. Over time, Teams gained more popularity, leading to the gradual decline of Skype. Now, after 22 years, Microsoft has decided to completely discontinue Skype to focus entirely on Teams.

What should Skype users do now?

Switch to Microsoft Teams for video calling and messaging.

Transfer your data from Skype to Teams for a seamless transition.

Explore other alternatives like Zoom, Google Meet, or WhatsApp for personal and professional video calls.

