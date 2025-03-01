BSNL's most affordable yearly plan costs Rs 1515, offering 2GB RAM per day: Details For those looking for a budget-friendly, one-time recharge with excellent benefits, the BSNL ₹Rs 515 plan is a solid choice.

If you do not want postpaid connecting to your BSNL number and would like to solve the hustle of every month's recharge, then this article is for you. If you want a long-term plan with great benefits, then Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has the perfect solution. It is offering a Rs 1515 prepaid plan that is gaining popularity for offering affordable yet extensive benefits. With a monthly cost of just ₹126, this plan is one of the best long-term options available.

Benefits of BSNL Rs 1515 plan

2GB daily data (total 720GB per year) for seamless browsing, video streaming & OTT content. Unlimited voice calling across India. 100 free SMS per day to stay connected. Post data limit speed of 40Kbps ensures uninterrupted connectivity. 365-day validity eliminates the hassle of frequent recharges.

Who should get this plan?

This plan is ideal for users who rely on regular calls and heavy internet usage but want a cost-effective solution. At just Rs 4.2 per day, it ensures an affordable, long-term mobile experience. However, unlike other telecom operators, OTT subscriptions are not included in this plan.

