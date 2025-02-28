Google Pixel 9a is expected to be priced under Rs 44,000: All you need to know Finally, for those who are looking ahead to buy the upcoming Pixel 9a, there is good news. As per the leaks, the new smartphone is said to be available at a starting price of as low as Rs 44000.

After the successful launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, the tech giant is now gearing up to introduce a new addition—Pixel 9a. The Pixel ‘A’ series has always been a popular choice for users seeking premium features at a budget-friendly price. With growing anticipation, leaks have already revealed details about its pricing and possible features.

Competitive pricing: A challenge for rivals?

According to reports, Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch at a competitive price, similar to the Pixel 8a. The leaked prices indicate:

Europe: EUR 549 (approx. Rs 50,200) for 128GB, EUR 609 (approx. Rs 55,700) for 256GB.

US: USD 499 (approx. Rs 43,400).

India (expected): Rs 52,999 for the base model, similar to the Pixel 8a's launch price.

If Google maintains this pricing strategy, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 could face stiff competition in the premium mid-range segment.

What to expect from Google Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature several design and performance upgrades. Based on leaks, here are some key specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2700 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset for smooth performance.

RAM & Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

Camera: 48MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup, with a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Design: Google may introduce a more integrated camera module, enhancing the phone’s aesthetics.

Can Pixel 9a disrupt the market?

With an attractive price point and upgraded features, the Google Pixel 9a could be a strong competitor to Samsung’s premium mid-range phones. The official launch is eagerly awaited, and if the leaks turn out to be true, Pixel fans are in for an exciting upgrade!

