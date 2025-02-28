Meta fires 20 employees for leaks, more layoffs ahead: Mark Zuckerberg warns Meta has fired 20 employees for leaking confidential company information, with more terminations expected. The decision follows reports revealing details from Zuckerberg’s internal meetings, prompting the CEO to express frustration over leaks.

Meta has taken strict action against employees leaking internal information, firing 20 workers for violating company policies. The decision comes as the tech giant faces scrutiny over CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s shifting political stance towards US President Donald Trump.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the layoffs: "We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent." The company also hinted at more dismissals shortly as it continues its internal investigation.

Zuckerberg’s Response: "It Sucks"

The latest round of firings follows a series of leaks about Zuckerberg’s meetings with employees. According to reports, Zuckerberg expressed frustration over the situation: "We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks.”

He also urged employees to “buckle up” for the coming year, signalling potential challenges ahead.

Meta’s growing political shift towards Donald Trump

Zuckerberg’s recent moves have indicated a growing alignment with Trump and the Republican Party. Reports suggest that:

The Meta CEO has dined with Trump multiple times and donated to his inauguration fund. He has relaxed content moderation policies and ended Facebook’s US fact-checking program. Meta’s political affairs head was replaced by a Republican figure, and Trump ally Dana White was appointed to the company’s board.

These moves have raised concerns about the future of content regulation on Meta’s platforms and its potential influence on the political landscape in the US.

What’s next for Meta?

With more layoffs expected, Meta employees may face further uncertainty. The company’s latest actions suggest a tighter grip on internal policies and an increasing political recalibration under Zuckerberg’s leadership.

