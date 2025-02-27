Noise Master Buds launched in India with ‘Sound by Bose’ under Rs 8000: Details here Noise Master Buds TWS comes with Sound by Bose technology for an enhanced audio experience. The buds will be available in three colour variants and will cost less than Rs 8000.

Noise, an Indian brand known for its smartwatches and TWS has recently launched its premium Master Series earbuds, named the Noise Master Buds. The new TWS features Sound by Bose technology for an enhanced audio experience and further comes with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), spatial audio and high-definition audio codec support- that makes them a strong contender in the premium TWS market.

Noise Master Buds: Price and availability

The new earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999 It will be available in three colour variants- Onyx, Titanium and Silver Where to buy: The TWS are available on the official Noise website, Amazon India and at selected retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds

Noise Master Buds: Features and specifications

Premium Audio drivers: Equipped with 12.4mm drivers built with high-quality PEEK and Titanium materials. Advanced Noise Cancellation: Features adaptive ANC up to 49dB for superior sound isolation. Hi-Res Audio Support: Supports LHDC codec for high-fidelity sound. Spatial Audio and connectivity: Comes with Spatial Audio, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity. Gaming-ready: Offers Low Latency Mode for seamless gaming. Bluetooth 5.3: Ensures stable and efficient connectivity.

With premium features and Bose-tuned sound, the Noise Master Buds aim to deliver a high-quality listening experience at an affordable price.

