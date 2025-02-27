BSNL’s budget-friendly 70-day plan under Rs 200 leaves Jio, Airtel, Vi worried: Details here BSNL’s affordable long-validity plans are attracting a large customer base. This move has intensified competition in the telecom market, giving users a cost-effective alternative for staying connected.

With the rising cost of private telecom service providers, mobile users are shifting their focus towards plans that offer long validity at an economical price tag. During the same time, government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) has become a popular choice, attracting millions of new customers with its budget-friendly recharge options.

It has been witnessed that over the past few months, around 50 lakh new users have switched to BSNL, increasing competition for private players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

BSNL’s Rs 197 plan: 70 Days validity at a low price

BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan which is priced at Rs 197. This plan offers 70-day validity and it is ideal for users who do not need too much data or calling, but need an active SIM for essential services like OTP verification.

With this, BSNL further provides an affordable option for those looking to keep their number active for an extended period without breaking the bank.

Plan benefits: Free calling, data, and SMS

The Rs 197 BSNL plan comes with several benefits:

Unlimited calling: Users get unlimited free calls across all networks for the first 18 days. After that, outgoing calls are disabled, but incoming services remain active for the full 70 days.

Data benefits: The plan offers a total of 36GB of data, with a daily limit of 2GB for the first 18 days. After that, data services will be discontinued for the users. So, in case you need data, you will have to get an additional top-up on your number.

Free SMS: BSNL also includes 100 free SMS per day for the first 18 days of the plan.

