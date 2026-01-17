Raj Thackeray salutes MNS-Shiv Sena warriors, vows fierce fight for Marathi pride after election setback Maharashtra election results: Raj Thackeray owned up to MNS's disappointing poll outcome, "We lament missing our goals, but we never break. Our elected corporators will give rulers a tough fight in their areas and hold them accountable for any wrongs against Marathi people."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray congratulated elected corporators from both MNS and Shiv Sena on Saturday (January 17), framing the municipal polls as a heroic stand of "Shivshakti" against immense wealth and ruling power. Despite MNS falling short of expectations, he rallied supporters for a long-haul fight for Marathi identity, urging resilience amid ongoing threats to the community.

Gratitude amid tough electoral fight

"First, heartfelt congratulations to all elected MNS and Shiv Sena corporators," Thackeray began. "This election was no easy battle- it pitted Shivshakti against vast financial might and state machinery. Our workers fought brilliantly in this uphill struggle; no praise is enough."

He acknowledged MNS's underwhelming results: "We regret not achieving our targets, but we don't crumble. Our victorious corporators will challenge rulers fiercely in their wards and corner them if Marathi people face injustice."

Long-term war for 'Marathi' pride

Thackeray reaffirmed MNS's core mission: "Our fight is for Marathi manus, language, pride, and a prosperous Maharashtra- this defines our existence. Such battles are marathon efforts; we all know that."

He promised introspection, "We'll analyse shortcomings, missed opportunities, and next steps together."

Warning against ruling powers' agenda

Thackeray cautioned, "No need to state the obvious, but rulers and allies won't miss chances to harm Marathi people in MMR or statewide. We must stand firm with our community. Elections come and go, but Marathi spirit breathes in us."

"See you soon. Back to work- rebuilding our party and organisation from scratch!!!"