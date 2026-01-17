Lawrence Bishnoi gang demands Rs 10 crore extortion from singer B Praak via threatening call Dilnoor got 2 calls from an international number on January 5, which she ignored. On Jan 6, another call came; she picked up briefly but disconnected amid suspicious talk. The caller then sent a voice message, claiming to be Arju-brother of jailed gangster Lawrence, reportedly hiding overseas.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer B Praak, a Bollywood sensation with multiple superhit tracks, faces a chilling extortion demand of Rs 10 crore from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat, delivered via calls and a voice message to fellow singer Dilnoor, warns of dire consequences if unpaid within a week- escalating the gang's recent spree of threats and shootings in Delhi.

Timeline of threats to Dilnoor

On January 5 (Monday), Dilnoor received two calls from an international number but ignored them. Another call came on January 6 afternoon (Tuesday); she answered briefly but hung up when the conversation turned suspicious. Moments later, a voice message arrived from the caller, identifying as Arju Bishnoi- brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, believed hiding abroad.

The audio, now under investigation, states, "Hello, Arju Bishnoi speaking. Message B Praak that we need Rs 10 crore. You have one week. No matter which country you flee to, anyone seen with him will be targeted. Don't think this is fake. Stick together, fine; otherwise, tell him we'll bury him in the dirt."

Immediate police complaint in Mohali

Shaken, Dilnoor filed a written complaint with SSP Mohali on January 6 itself. Authorities confirm an ongoing probe, treating it as a serious extortion bid linked to the notorious gang.

Gang's recent Delhi rampage matches modus operandi

This threat aligns with the gang's new-year violence: On January 1, 25 rounds fired outside a Rohini trader's home around 6 pm. Similar attacks hit a Paschim Vihar gym and an East Delhi businessman- threat calls followed by shootings. Delhi Police neutralised and arrested suspects in encounters post these incidents. B Praak's prominence makes him a high-profile target amid the gang's pattern of intimidation.