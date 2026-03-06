Suspense around Ahmedabad pitch for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final ends: Details here

Ahmedabad :

The pitch for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to be full of runs. The surface is expected to be like the one on offer at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the second semifinal, where India posted a mammoth total of 253 runs batting first and then England responded with 246, to lose by only seven runs.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the centre pitch will be in action for the final on Sunday (March 8), and it will be a mix of red and black soil. The surface will likely have good bounce and will also assist the seam bowlers. However, the par score on this pitch will be around 200 as well.

It is a fresh pitch as well, with only one match - Canada vs South Africa - of the T20 World Cup being played on it nearly a month ago. South Africa slammed 213 runs batting first and then defended the score comfortably to win by 53 runs.

New Zealand faced South Africa in Ahmedabad

New Zealand have already played one game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the T20 World Cup. However, it was a forgettable outing for them as South Africa chased down 177 runs with 17 balls and seven wickets in hand. They would want to forget that outing and put their best foot forward in the final.

India played two matches in Ahmedabad

As for the Indian team, they played two matches in the T20 World Cup at the venue, against the Netherlands in the group stage and against South Africa in the Super 8 round. The Dutch showed admirable fight to come within 17 runs of the target before falling short, while India lost to South Africa on a slow pitch by 76 runs.

Who will come out on top this time?

Having lost to South Africa at the same venue earlier in the tournament, India and New Zealand will be itching to make sure they leave the venue with happy memories for life.

