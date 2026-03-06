Days before US hit IRIS Dena, India allowed docking another Iranian ship in Kochi upon request

New Delhi:

Days before the United States (US) torpedoed and suck IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean Region, Iran had approached India to allow it dock another ship, IRIS Lavan, in Kerala's Kochi, said sources on Friday. The Iranian ship currently remains docked in Kochi after the Indian government heeded to the request from the Islamic Republic.

The sources stated that the request by Iranian side was raised after the ship developed some technical issues on February 28. On March 1, the approval for docking was accorded to the ship, sources said, while adding that the 183 crew members of IRIS Lavan have been accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi.

"Days before the IRIS DENA incident south of Sri Lanka, India was approached by Iran to take in the Iranian Ship IRIS LAVAN, which was also in the region for the International Fleet Review," the sources said. "IRIS LAVAN has since docked at Kochi on 4 March. In this context, its crew of 183 are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi."

The sinking of IRIS Dena in Indian Ocean Region

The IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate, was sunk by a US submarine this week near Sri Lanka in international water, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The ship, which was carrying one helicopter, was armed heavy guns, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. It was returning to Iran after participating in the Milan naval exercise in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident left at least 87 sailors dead. The Sri Lanka was able to rescue 32 people, though. Following the incident, the Indian Navy had responded to the distress call and deployed INS Tarangini for search and rescue operation. The navy has also deployed INS Ikshak and is coordinating with the Sri Lankan side.

Iran has criticised the US attack on IRIS Dena, saying said the ship was destroyed without a warning and it was not even carrying war ammunition. "The American submarine did not issue any prior warning to this vessel and launched a sudden attack, causing the ship to explode. Unfortunately, around 100 people, perhaps even more, including our compatriots and brave Iranian soldiers, were martyred in this incident," Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, told news agency PTI.