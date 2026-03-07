How US military used AI to attack Iran and hit 1,000 targets within first 24 hours

Washington:

The US military reportedly relied heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the opening phase of its military campaign against Iran, using an advanced AI-powered system to identify and strike nearly 1,000 targets within the first 24 hours. According to a report by The Washington Post, the AI-enabled system allowed the US military to launch roughly 900 missiles at Iranian targets within just the first 12 hours of the operation. During these initial strikes, the compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly hit, leading to his death.

What is the Maven Smart System?

The operation was powered by the Maven Smart System, a sophisticated data processing platform developed by the US technology firm Palantir Technologies. The system is capable of analysing massive volumes of classified intelligence data collected from satellites, surveillance platforms and other military sources. The report, citing individuals familiar with the technology, said the system processes intelligence feeds in real time and provides military commanders with targeting recommendations. It also prioritises potential strike locations based on operational significance.

Role of AI model Claude

Embedded within the Maven platform is Claude, a generative artificial intelligence model developed by the AI company Anthropic. According to the report, Claude helps analyse intelligence inputs, identify potential targets and rank them based on their strategic importance. The AI tools are also used to assess the impact of strikes after operations begin, allowing commanders to quickly evaluate outcomes and adjust plans. The AI model is used by the US military through Anthropic's partnership with Palantir, which integrates the technology into its intelligence platform.

AI system widely used by US military

The Maven Smart System has already become a crucial tool for the US armed forces. The report noted that by May 2025, more than 20,000 US military personnel were actively using the platform to process intelligence gathered from satellites and surveillance systems in real time. US military commanders have reportedly grown highly dependent on the system because of its ability to rapidly interpret vast amounts of sensitive data.

Growing dependence on AI in warfare

The report further suggested that the reliance on this AI platform has become so significant that if Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, directed the military to stop using the technology, the administration of Donald Trump might invoke government powers to retain access to the system until an alternative platform is developed. The development highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping modern warfare, allowing military forces to analyse intelligence faster and execute operations with unprecedented speed.

