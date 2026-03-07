Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Fans await trailer of Ranveer Singh's big sequel

New Delhi:

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to drop on Saturday, March 7, 2026. After much anticipation, Ranveer Singh on Friday revealed the trailer release date and time by sharing a post on his Instagram handle.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. The highly anticipated film will be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Apart from Ranveer Singh, this Bollywood film stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to explore the backstory of undercover Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates undercover as Jaskirat Singh Rangi deep within Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood. Follow this live blog for real-time updates, reactions, and insights from the trailer.