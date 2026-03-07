Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Fans await trailer of Ranveer Singh's big sequel
 Live now

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Fans await trailer of Ranveer Singh's big sequel

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

The wait is almost over for Ranveer Singh fans! The makers of the highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge are set to release the trailer today, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

Follow Dhurandhar 2 trailer release updates here.
Follow Dhurandhar 2 trailer release updates here. Image Source : Instagram/ Ranveer Singh
New Delhi:

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to drop on Saturday, March 7, 2026. After much anticipation, Ranveer Singh on Friday revealed the trailer release date and time by sharing a post on his Instagram handle. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. The highly anticipated film will be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Apart from Ranveer Singh, this Bollywood film stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to explore the backstory of undercover Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates undercover as Jaskirat Singh Rangi deep within Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood. Follow this live blog for real-time updates, reactions, and insights from the trailer.

 

Live updates :Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:51 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Live Updates: Is Dhurandhar The Revenge 4 hours long?

    According to reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could have a runtime of around 235 minutes, or 3 hours and 55 minutes. However, the exact duration will be confirmed once the film is released.

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Live Updates: In how many languages is Ranveer Singh's film releasing?

    Notably, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to reach a wider audience.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Live: First look of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar The Revenge

    Earlier, on February 3, 2026, the makers unveiled the first teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, along with the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film. Ranveer Singh captioned the post: "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai (sic)."

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Live Updates: Release time and where to watch

    The official trailer of Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be unveiled at 11:01 AM across the social media platforms of JioStudios and B62 Studio, as well as on Ranveer Singh's official social media handles.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Mar 07, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Live Updates: 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer drops today

    The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released by the makers on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. Ranveer Singh confirmed the trailer release date and time in a social media post on Friday. Take a look at his Instagram post.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Dhurandhar Part 2 Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\