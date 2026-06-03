India gets fourth S-400 squadron from Russia: How this will strengthen air defence umbrella

New Delhi:

In a significant boost to India's long-range air defence network, the fourth squadron of the S-400 Triumf, known in Indian service as the Sudarshan air defence system, has arrived from Russia. According to the news agency ANI, defence sources, the advanced air defence system reached India by sea a few days ago and is expected to be deployed in an operational sector shortly.

The latest delivery marks the arrival of the fourth of the five S-400 squadrons contracted by India under a 2018 deal with Russia. Three S-400 squadrons are already operational with the Indian armed forces and have been deployed in strategically important sectors.

When will fifth S-400 arrive?

India had signed the agreement for the procurement of five S-400 air defence squadrons in 2018. While the first three units were delivered and inducted over the past few years, the delivery schedule for the remaining two squadrons was affected by disruptions caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

The fifth squadron of the S-400 air defence mission system is expected to reach India in the next few months.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has already cleared the acquisition of five more squadrons of the S-400s.

India is also working on an indigenous programme, codenamed Project Kusha, to develop its own air defence systems capable of shooting down enemy drones at similar ranges as the Russian system.

Indian defence major Solar Industries has been involved in the project as a development cum production partner.

S-400 played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor

The Sudarshan played a huge role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force's capabilities during Operation Sindoor, where it secured the longest recorded surface-to-air kill by bringing down a high-value Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft flying at over 300 km.

The S-400 air defense missile system has a maximum strike range of 400 km.

The S-400 Triumf was used extensively by the Indian Air Force during the May 7–10 military conflict with Pakistan, underscoring its operational significance.

Weeks after the conflict, a proposal was moved to procure an additional batch of the S-400 systems. Russia has already trained a group of Indian personnel to operate the missile platform.

The S-400 is regarded as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system, capable of tracking and neutralising multiple aerial threats simultaneously.

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