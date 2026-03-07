Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 sees strong paid preview bookings in Delhi despite high ticket prices

New Delhi:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2, which is being called Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is scheduled to release on March 19t, 2026. Paid previews will be held nationwide on March 18. Now the advance booking for paid previews has begun and the ticket prices in Delhi are astonishing.

Moreover, the ticket booking app BookMyShow has once again cemented the craze for Ranveer Singh's sequel despite high prices; theatrical audiences can be seen making the booking within a few hours of the opening.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview ticket price

The cheapest ticket for a Dhurandhar 2 paid preview in Delhi costs Rs 350, while the most expensive ticket costs Rs 2,200. Booking tickets on the ticket booking app BookMyShow shows that 'seats are filling up fast.' Judging by the advance bookings for March 18, it's safe to say that Dhurandhar 2 is off to a fantastic start.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer has been released

The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released today at 11 am. Ranveer Singh is seen in a new look. He's in great action mode. The performances of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and other actors are also impressive. Sara Arjun's gun scene has also excited X users. However, some can also be seen worrying about the length of the film.

However, the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been received well. The trailer has more than 10 million views on YouTube within 5 hours of release.

Ranveer Singh's post

Sharing the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote on Instagram, 'I told you it's personal... The trailer is out. Book now for a paid preview on March 18. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. It's available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.'

