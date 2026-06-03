Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi Police arrests hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj | What we know so far

New Delhi:

In a major step after the Malviya Nagar fire inclident that killed 21 people, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya. Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi. Earlier, one lookout circular was issued against him. Lavkush Bajaj will be produced in Saket Court on Thursday.

Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered

Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property. A city-wide crackdown will be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable, Delhi CMO said.

What is lookout circular?

The look out circular (LOC) has been issued to ensure that the accused don't flee abroad even as multiple teams continue searches to trace them, police said. The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area Wednesday . The deceased include 11 foreign nationals, while several others remain critical in hospitals.



The devastating blaze tore through the hotel operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people, including 11 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

The fire started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.

58 people were rescued and 21 were declared dead

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals where 21 were declared dead, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, they said.

According to investigators, the hotel was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted strength and did not possess the mandatory fire safety clearance.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without informing the authorities, the sources said. Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Delhi govt to officially withdraw Bed and Breakfast policy

In the wake of the devastating fire in Malviya Nagar area, the Delhi government has decided to officially withdraw its Bed and Breakfast policy and review all establishments operating under the scheme, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said.

"We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked," Mishra told PTI.

According to Mishra, Flourish Stay was granted a licence under the B&B scheme in 2024 in the Silver category for six rooms, with validity until 2027. However, investigators said the hotel was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted strength and did not possess the mandatory fire safety clearance.

It was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, police sources said. Explaining the role of the tourism department, Mishra said its responsibility is largely limited to granting and renewing licences and verifying compliance during inspections.

Last month, the department released a draft policy proposing several changes to the existing framework. It introduced two categories – Gold and Silver – with classification based on factors such as room size, furnishings, sanitation standards, guest amenities and safety arrangements, a senior official said.

2,200 rooms across 432 properties in Delhi registered under B&B scheme

As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms across 432 properties in the national capital had been registered under Delhi government's B&B scheme. Urban planning expert Jagdish Mamgain said the city has witnessed a series of fatal incidents in recent months, raising concerns about enforcement and regulatory oversight.

"In the last one to one-and-a-half years, Delhi has witnessed several deaths due to fire incidents and building collapses. The latest fire tragedy and the building collapse in Saidulajab point to a larger systemic issue that needs attention," he said.

The blaze tore through the hotel allegedly operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, officials said.

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