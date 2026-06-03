Trinamool Congress splits in Bengal in big jolt to Mamata after Ritabrata Banerjee becomes LoP

Kolkata:

In a significant development, Trinamool Congress on Wednesday split in West Bengal in a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee after Ritabrata Banerjee became the Leader of Opposition. Ritabrata Banerjee said the TMC legislature party - a team of 58 MLAs who won on party symbol and two other MLAs likely to join us. Javed Ahmed Khan, Sandipan Saha, Sabina Yasmin, Seuli Saha to be deputy leaders of TMC legislature party,” Ritabrata Banerjee said.

Ritabrata Banerjee said, “Will oppose Bengal government policies we think are not right, but won't oppose for sake of opposing. We request Mamata Banerjee to play role of chief adviser of TMC legislature party. We are real and main opposition in West Bengal Assembly according to parliamentary norms.”

Akhruzzaman, the Raghunathganj MLA, will be the new chief whip of the Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC in the West Bengal Assembly.

“We are the real Trinamool. We have the support of two-thirds of the MLAs. We will continue to fulfil our duty as the opposition party in West Bengal. I am the Leader of the Opposition. I will not cede even an inch of ground to the BJP,” Ritabrata Banerjee said.

Expelled TMC leader Sandipan Saha said, "We have just submitted the letter. The room designated for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) has been officially allotted. The LoP is currently seated there... It is our desire that Mamata Didi continues to serve as our advisor, offering us her counsel so that we, along with the LoP and the Chief Whip, can effectively steer the party within the Legislative Assembly... The sorry state to which the party has been reduced, in some measure, is a failure on the part of Abhishek Banerjee. After all, if you claim credit when things go well, you must also accept responsibility when things go wrong..."