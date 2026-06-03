DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM along with 13 other ministers | Watch video

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House. By occupying the state's highest political office, the eighth-time MLA "DK Shi," as he is popularly called, Shivakumar will fulfil his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with Siddaramaiah, who stepped down as CM last week.

Siddaramaiah resigned as directed by the Congress high command, paving the way for Shivakumar, considered the party's troubleshooter in South India, to assume the coveted position.

As per the list, along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, the legislators, who will take oath as Ministers are -- K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, U T Khader, Esahwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil. Barring Khader and Yathindra, all the others were ministers in the outgoing chief minister iddaramaiah-led council of ministers. Khader had been the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Yathindra is Siddaramaiah's son.

Check full list of leaders taking oath

DK Shivakumar – Chief Minister G Parameshwara – Deputy Chief Minister KH Muniyappa KJ George MB Patil Ramalinga Reddy Satish Jarkiholi Krishna Byre Gowda Priyank Kharge UT Khader Eshwar Khandre Yathindra Siddaramaiah Byrathi Suresh Sharan Prakash Patil

After the swearing-in, Shivakumar said, he will head a cabinet meeting, and after seeing off the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he will go to meet the state Congress office bearers, Block Presidents, District Presidents, Guarantee Committee heads and those invited to the party's Bharat Jodo Bhavan.

Leaders who attend the event

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala to attended the event. CMs from Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states, along with several state and central leaders, dignitaries, and invitees, were also present.

Elaborate arrangements made for swearing-in ceremony

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Congress flags and large banners featuring leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala, and Siddaramaiah, have been put up around Vidhana Soudha and the Lok Bhavan area.

The stretch from Vidhana Soudha to Lok Bhavan has been lined with Congress flags and banners, while LED screens have been installed at multiple locations to telecast the ceremony for people gathered outside. Tight security arrangements have been made around the venue, with barricades erected on roads leading to Lok Bhavan in anticipation of large gatherings.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made. Since it is an indoor event with limited seating capacity, entry will be restricted to invited guests only, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters.

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