June 3, 2026
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Karnataka Cabinet takes shape: Meet the 13 ministers joining DK Shivakumar's team

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Karnataka Cabinet: The new Cabinet includes several seasoned politicians who have held major responsibilities in previous governments.

Karnataka Cabinet takes shape: Meet the 13 ministers joining DK Shivakumar's team
Karnataka Cabinet takes shape: Meet the 13 ministers joining DK Shivakumar's team Image Source : PTI
Bengaluru:

Karnataka is set for a major political transition as senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar prepares to take oath as the state's new Chief Minister. With the leadership change now confirmed, attention has shifted to the team that will help him run the government. A total of 14 leaders, including the Chief Minister-designate himself is set to take oath at 4 pm today.  Among the biggest announcements is the elevation of veteran Congress leader G Parameshwara as Deputy Chief Minister.

The new Cabinet includes several seasoned politicians who have held major responsibilities in previous governments.

India Tv - Karnataka Cabinet takes shape
(Image Source : X)Karnataka Cabinet takes shape

Check full list of leaders taking oath

  1. DK Shivakumar – Chief Minister
  2. G Parameshwara – Deputy Chief Minister
  3. KH Muniyappa
  4. KJ George
  5. MB Patil
  6. Ramalinga Reddy
  7. Satish Jarkiholi
  8. Krishna Byre Gowda
  9. Priyank Kharge
  10. UT Khader
  11. Eshwar Khandre
  12. Yathindra Siddaramaiah
  13. Byrathi Suresh
  14. Sharan Prakash Patil

Know DK Shivakumar's team

KJ George, known for handling important portfolios such as Home, Energy and Bengaluru Development. MB Patil, one of the Congress party's prominent Lingayat leaders. Veteran Bengaluru leader Ramalinga Reddy is another significant inclusion.

Satish Jarkiholi, one of the party's strongest leaders from North Karnataka, has been included in the ministry. Eshwar Khandre, another senior leader from North Karnataka, is also part of the team. Seen as an important Lingayat face. KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP from Kolar, also finds a place in the Cabinet. 

The new ministry also includes leaders seen as the next generation of Congress leadership in Karnataka. Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will take oath as a minister. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a former MLA from Varuna. 

Krishna Byre Gowda, known for his policy-focused approach and administrative experience, has also been included in the Cabinet.  Byrathi Suresh, an influential Bengaluru leader and Hebbal MLA, has also secured a place in the ministry. 

Sharan Prakash Patil, a doctor-turned-politician and senior Congress leader from the Kalyana Karnataka region, is another experienced face in the Cabinet. Assembly Speaker UT Khader's name has also featured among the leaders expected to play a significant role in the new political setup. 

Also Read: VIDEO: Karnataka erupts in celebration ahead of DK Shivakumar's oath, 10 lakh laddoos to be distributed

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka
Karnataka DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Cabinet Karnataka Cabinet Karnataka Cabinet Expansion
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