VIDEO: Karnataka erupts in celebration ahead of DK Shivakumar's oath, 10 lakh laddoos to be distributed

Bengaluru:

Even before DK Shivakumar takes the oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister on Wednesday, celebrations have reached a fever pitch in Nelamangala taluk in the state. The region has transformed into a festive hub, with supporters gearing up for what is being described as one of the biggest public celebrations linked to a chief ministerial swearing-in ceremony in recent memory. As part of the grand festivities, preparations are underway to distribute nearly 10 lakh laddoos among local residents. The initiative is aimed at sharing the joy of Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top political office with people across the constituency.

10 lakh laddoos being prepared for distribution

The large-scale operation has engaged around 250 to 300 workers who are working continuously to prepare the sweets. The arrangements are being overseen by Congress MLA Srinivas, who has taken charge of coordinating the event. Visuals from the preparation site show teams of workers busy producing and packaging laddoos in large quantities ahead of the celebrations.

Laddoos to reach up to 90,000 households

According to organisers, the laddoos will be distributed to nearly 80,000 to 90,000 households across Nelamangala taluk. The effort is intended to ensure that residents become part of the celebrations marking Shivakumar's rise to the Chief Minister's office. MLA Srinivas personally visited the preparation centre to review the arrangements and monitor the progress of the distribution drive. Workers have been engaged round the clock to complete the massive task before the swearing-in ceremony.

Karnataka govt announces half-day leave

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made special administrative arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for June 3. Officials and employees working at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Multi-Storey Building complex have been granted a half-day holiday on June 3 to facilitate participation in and management of the event. The swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at 4:05 pm on June 3 within the Karnataka Legislature complex.

DK Shivakumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Ahead of the ceremony, DK Shivakumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting focused on discussions related to Cabinet formation and key organisational appointments before the new government formally takes charge. The interaction assumes significance as the Congress leadership is believed to be in the final stages of deciding the structure of the new Karnataka cabinet. Discussions are understood to have covered ministerial berths, the deputy chief minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit.

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