'Two spinners for sure': Former India cricketer picks his optimal India XI for one-off Test against AFG

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match. The two sides will take on each other across one Test and three ODI matches, with the series kicking off with the Test match. The Test will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and talked about the ideal playing XI for the hosts as they take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test match.

"Two spinners for sure. One of them, Harsh Dubey, and then Kuldeep. Kuldeep is there. So you need to pick Kuldeep ahead of anyone else. So you pick Kuldeep and Harsh Dubey as the two spinners. I feel Nitish Kumar Reddy will play. The problem has been that he has been the fourth bowler, and the captain doesn't look at him at all," Anil Kumble told Star Sports.

"If he is the third bowler, hopefully, he will get a bit of a bowl as well. That's something you need to look at. It can't just be about his batting. He is an all-rounder. So look at him as a bowler too. If Gurnoor has been picked, there is a reason. Play him. If it means Prasidh misses out, he misses out, unfortunately. He gets a break, and Siraj plays," he added.

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Kumble backed in-form batter’s inclusion for the number three spot

Furthermore, Kumble talked about how the number three spot has been vacant and for the taking ever since Cheteshwar Pujara left. With the Indian team sporadically using Sai Sudharsan in the spot and the batter doing decently for some games, Kumble came forward and opined that Devdutt Padikkal can be given a shot.

Padikkal was brilliant for RCB throughout the IPL 2026 season, scoring 464 runs to his name in 16 matches in the season as RCB lifted their second straight IPL title.

"After that, it couldn't happen against South Africa, and even in England. So I feel probably Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3. I would like to see him. He has played at that number in Australia and got a fifty. He has done well in domestic cricket. Maybe test Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3," Kumble observed.

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