Middle East conflict: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister; second time in a week

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to rages on. In addition, he also spoke with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, discussing the present situation in the Gulf.

"Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon," said Jaishankar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Spoke with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi of Oman on the ongoing conflict in West Asia," he said in another post.

This is the second time in around a week when Jaishankar spoke with the Iranian foreign minister. In his previous conversation on February 28, the external affairs minister had shared India's deep concern over the recent developments in Iran and the Middle East. That same day, he also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar, reiterating India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

India monitors situation, PM Modi calls for diplomacy

India has continued to monitor the situation in the Middle East ever since the conflict broke out in the Middle East between the United States (US), Israel and Iran. India repeatedly has called for restraint and said that all issues must be resolve through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation and had also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last week. He had also held regular talks with leaders of the Gulf, and thanked them for taking care of the Indian community in their respective communities.

On Thursday, he also spoke with France's President Emmanuel Macron, and said that New Delhi and Paris will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. "We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the prime minister posted on X.