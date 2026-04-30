I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case

New Delhi:

Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of IPAC, has been granted bail by the Patiala House Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate did not oppose Chandel’s bail plea during the hearing.

Court notes cooperation in investigation

While granting bail, the court observed that Chandel had fully cooperated with the probe and shared information with the investigating agency whenever required. Based on this, the court stated that there was no strong reason to deny bail, especially since the ED itself did not object.

Strict conditions imposed

Even though bail was granted, the court imposed several conditions on Chandel. He has been directed to:

Not tamper with evidence

Not influence witnesses

Fully cooperate with the investigation

Remain available to join the probe whenever required

What was the case?

The ED case originates from a November 2020 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam linked to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas around Asansol in West Bengal.

According to the ED, a "hawala" operator associated with the alleged coal-smuggling network facilitated transactions worth tens of crores to Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited, the registered entity of I-PAC. The agency further alleged that I-PAC was among the entities connected to these hawala funds.

Earlier, the ED had claimed that nearly Rs 20 crore generated from alleged coal pilferage in West Bengal was routed to I-PAC.

Officials also stated that these funds were moved through a Mumbai-based "Angadiya" firm, which came under scrutiny during the agency’s investigation into the Delhi liquor case involving the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read: ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in West Bengal coal scam case