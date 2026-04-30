ICSE, ISC results 2026 at results.cisce.org Live Updates: CISCE 10th, 12th result links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE, (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate, ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced today, April 30. ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number.

The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.