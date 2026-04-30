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  4. ICSE, ISC results 2026 at results.cisce.org Live Updates: CISCE 10th, 12th result links, login credentials
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ICSE, ISC results 2026 at results.cisce.org Live Updates: CISCE 10th, 12th result links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

results.cisce.org CISCE 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: ICSE, ISC results 2026 are set to be out today, April 30. ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC results 2026 Live: Check CISCE 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC results 2026 Live: Check CISCE 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE, (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate, ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced today, April 30. ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number. 

The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
  • Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link  
  • Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials 
  • ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :ICSE, ISC results 2026 at results.cisce.org Live Updates

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  • 6:29 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org

    The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 login credentials

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number.  ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 

  • 6:28 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 websites

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 websites are - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number.  

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 time

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 are set to be announced at 11 am today, April 30. ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number.  

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 today

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 will be announced on Thursday, April 30. The ICSE, ISC results declaration time is 11 am.  ICSE, ISC results 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number.  

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