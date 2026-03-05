'Military conflict can't fix any issue': PM Modi's big remark as US-Iran war intensifies in West Asia

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said military conflict can't fix any issue and called for a "swift end" to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. He said no matter can be resolved through military confrontation. PM Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. "India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said.

Will continue to support swift end of conflicts: PM Modi

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," PM Modi said in his media statement. In the talks, the two sides also agreed to accord India-Finland relations in digitalisation and sustainability as a strategic partnership.

"This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas," he said. Modi said the India-EU free trade agreement will bolster trade ties between India and Finland.

"This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland," he said. Finnish President Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.

Iran launches fresh attacks at Israeli and American bases

The development comes at a time when Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Thursday morning at Israeli and American bases and threatened that the United States would "bitterly regret" torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean and a religious leader called for "Trump's blood," while Israel said it had begun a "large-scale" attack on Tehran.

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian state television said additional strikes also targeted US bases. The Israeli military said it launched targeted attacks in Lebanon at the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group a "large-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure" in Iran's capital, without elaborating. Explosions were heard in multiple locations in Tehran a short time later.

US Navy sank Iranian frigate IRIS Dena on Tuesday

The US Navy sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 Iranian sailors, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi decried Thursday as "an atrocity at sea."

"Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he wrote on social media. "Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set."

Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, in one of the few clerical statements so far from Iran, said the country was "on the verge of a great test" and called on state television for "the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump's blood." "Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,'" he said in a rare call for violence from an ayatollah, one of the highest ranks within the clergy of Shiite Islam.

Also Read:

'Baseless and fabricated': India dismisses report claiming its ports used by US Navy to attack Iran