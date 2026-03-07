Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, acquitted in journalist murder case

New Delhi:

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The decision comes more than seven years after a special CBI court had convicted the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda and sentenced him to life imprisonment. According to Ram Rahim’s lawyer, Jitender Khurana, the High Court overturned the earlier conviction and cleared him of the charges related to the journalist’s killing.

2002 journalist murder case

Chhatrapati's family had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2003, seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation was later handed over to the CBI which filed the chargesheet in July 2007. In August 2017, the sect leader was brought to the Panchkula court, where the CBI court judge pronounced the verdict in rape case.

Already in jail serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his followers, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was ordered to spend his remaining life in jail after the special CBI court in Panchkula in 2019 sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder.

Developing stroy...