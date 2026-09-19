'Over 1 lakh govt schools shut down; 55% alone in UP and MP': Rahul Gandhi at Chhatron Ki Goonj in Indore

Indore:

At "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi questioned the government and the system, saying that this system doesn't want students, it wants blind followers. Gandhi further said that students have questions, so this system always feel threatened by students. "The system is afraid of students because students ask how two people captured the entire system. A blind devotee talks with hatred and spreads hatred. A student is honest and a blind devotee is a liar," he said. "They don't make their children blind followers, their children study in English medium schools," he added.

Talking about the education system and condition of schools, Gandhi said, "over one lakh government schools have been shut down, fifty-five percent of them in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh alone." Highlighting the issue of hostels, he said, "only fourteen out of every hundred students can secure a spot."

'System encourages people who accept everything'

Rahul Gandhi said the system encourages people who accept everything instead of seeking answers. Today's students ask questions like why schools and colleges are in such a state, why papers are leaking, and why young people aren't getting jobs. Their voices should be heard. He said that students are India's future; no country can become strong without them.

'Students don't bully'

Gandhi said, "students have different characteristics and they naturally ask questions, they are curious. They don't fight, they don't threaten, they don't intimidate. And the last, and very important, quality is that students are honest and work with integrity."

Students to Rahul Gandhi

A student told Rahul Gandhi that despite passing government exams in Madhya Pradesh, many candidates like her are troubled because 13 percent of appointments have been held up due to legal disputes. At the same time, a student from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh told Rahul Gandhi that after exposing irregularities in MPPSC, an FIR was lodged against him and he was sent to jail.

This is the fifth edition of the Chhatraon Ki Goonj campaign in Indore, which was started from Kota. He has previously held Chhatraon Ki Goonj programs in Dehradun, Delhi, Prayagraj and Pune.

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Rahul Gandhi at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event urges students to change the system with love and affection