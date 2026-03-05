'Deployed vessel to help': Indian Navy says it responded to distress call by IRIS Dena

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy said on Thursday that it responded to distress call Iranian warship IRIS Dena after it was hit by a torpedo of a submarine of the United States (US) and deployed INS Tarangini for search and rescue operation. The navy said INS Ikshak was also deployed later and it remains in the area for search of the missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship wrecked personnel.

In a statement, the Indian Navy further said it is coordinating with the Sri Lankan Navy for search and rescue efforts.

"A distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26 as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka," the navy's statement read.

"Another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment. INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 1600 hr on 04 March 26. By this time SAR had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies," the statement added.

IRIS Dena and Middle East conflict

IRIS Dena was an Iranian frigate that was sank by a US submarine in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast after it was returning following its participation in the Milan naval exercise, which is a multilateral wargame hosted by India. According to the Sri Lankan side, it has recovered more than 80 bodies of Iranian sailors, who were killed in the attack.

Iran has accused the US Navy of committing an atrocity in international waters. "Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran has warned of a strong response to the US action. It must be mentioned here that Iran is already targeting US bases in the region, and as per the latest information, four US servicemen have been killed in the Iranian attacks.