IND vs ENG Live cricket score: India, England lock horns with an eye on T20 World Cup final

Mumbai:

IND vs ENG Live cricket score: India and England face each other in the T20 World Cup for the first time in the ongoing edition and it is a semifinal encounter. A place in the final is up for grabs and New Zealand are awaiting their opponents after comfortably beating South Africa on Wednesday. Will India be able to repeat their 2024 heroics, or will England have 'perfect game' like Adelaide 2022? Follow for live updates:

IND vs ENG Head to Head in T20Is

India are dominating in this aspect against England, having 17 out of 29 completed T20I matches. On the other hand, England have also emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Will India be able to extend their lead today?

Matches Played - 29

India won - 17

England won - 12

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Head to Head

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, India are leading 3-2 in the mega event against England and they took that lead with a win in the semifinal of the 2024 edition. However, no team has won back-to-back matches in this head-to-head between these two teams in the mega event.

Matches Played - 5

India won - 3

England won - 2

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton