  4. IND vs ENG Live cricket score: India, England lock horns with an eye on T20 World Cup final
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
IND vs ENG Live cricket score: India and England face each other today for the third consecutive time in the T20 World Cup semifinal. On the last two occasions, both teams won a game each. Who will come out on top today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow for live updates:

IND vs ENG Live cricket score: India and England face each other in the T20 World Cup for the first time in the ongoing edition and it is a semifinal encounter. A place in the final is up for grabs and New Zealand are awaiting their opponents after comfortably beating South Africa on Wednesday. Will India be able to repeat their 2024 heroics, or will England have 'perfect game' like Adelaide 2022? Follow for live updates:

IND vs ENG Head to Head in T20Is

India are dominating in this aspect against England, having 17 out of 29 completed T20I matches. On the other hand, England have also emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Will India be able to extend their lead today?

Matches Played - 29

India won - 17
England won - 12

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Head to Head

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, India are leading 3-2 in the mega event against England and they took that lead with a win in the semifinal of the 2024 edition. However, no team has won back-to-back matches in this head-to-head between these two teams in the mega event.

Matches Played - 5
India won - 3
England won - 2

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton

 

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will India bring Kuldeep into the playing XI?

    India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI after a brilliant win over the West Indies. But they could be tempted to bring in Kuldeep Yadav as England haven't played spin well in this tournament. Will India drop Arshdeep in that case?

  • 6:13 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    England to make one change??

    England are likely to make one change to their playing XI. Jamie Overton has marked his run-up and is likely to replace Rehan Ahmed for this match.

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Archer vs Indian Openers

    This is the battle that can shape the game today. Archer has dismissed Indian openers eight times and the openers are averaging 15.86 in seven innings against him. Who will come up on top today?

  • 5:58 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sanju Samson was the hero for India against West Indies!!

    Sanju Samson played the best innings of his life in the game against the West Indies, smashing 97 runs in the 196-run chase. It was a brilliant knock from him and he would be keen on taking India into the final now. But can he overcome the Jofra Archer factor? 

  • 5:50 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between hosts India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The iconic venue is set to host the marquee clash as the two teams are facing each other at this stage of the World Cup for the third consecutive time. In 2022, England won by 10 wickets in Adelaide and in 2024, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won by 68 runs. Who will come out on top today? We will bring you all the updates. Stay tuned.

