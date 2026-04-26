Swiss Air Flight's engine fails, catches fire at Delhi airport, 6 passengers injured

New Delhi:

Six passengers were injured after a Zurich-bound flight faced a sudden emergency during takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday. Officials said the injuries were reported during the evacuation process, though no serious harm has been confirmed so far. The flight, operated by Swiss International Air Lines, had begun accelerating on the runway when the crew detected a problem in one of the engines. Acting quickly, the pilots aborted the takeoff to avoid a bigger risk.

Passengers on board reported tense moments as smoke was seen coming from the aircraft, leading to panic inside. The situation escalated briefly before emergency protocols were activated.

Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport early Sunday following the incident. According to a passenger advisory issued by the airport, all standard safety procedures were immediately put into action. Passengers on board were safely evacuated without any major complications.

Despite the emergency situation, airport authorities confirmed that regular flight operations were not affected.

"In the early hours of Sunday, a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a technical issue was reported on a Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines flight LX147 on runway 28/10. According to a passenger advisory issued by the airport, all safety protocols were immediately followed and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport authorities added that flight operations remained unaffected despite the incident," said the airport in its advisory.

Emergency evacuation carried out

All passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides, while some were assisted through stairs. There were 228 passengers and four infants on board at the time of the incident. Technical teams will now inspect the aircraft to find out what caused the malfunction.

Meanwhile, the airline is working to arrange alternative flights and accommodation for passengers affected by the disruption.

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