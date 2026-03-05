Arjun Tendulkar marries Saaniya Chandhok: SRK with family, Aamir Khan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend

New Delhi:

Son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday in a grand ceremony held at The St Regis Mumbai in South Mumbai.

The grand wedding was attended by Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. Here's a look at the celebrity guests who graced the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a family appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding with his family. The actor posed for cameras alongside his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan before entering the venue. For the occasion, SRK was seen in an off-white traditional outfit, whereas Gauri Khan was seen dressed in a sparkling yellow saree. On the other hand, Suhana Khan opted for a yellow lehenga. Take a look at the videos below:

Aamir Khan attend Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was another star attraction at the wedding. He opted for a classic red kurta paired with white pyjamas. The Dangal actor acknowledged photographers, and then headed inside the venue to join the festivities.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Aamir Khan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive in style

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived at the venue and posed for photographers. Shortly after, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were seen arriving at the wedding.

Apart from them, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, singer Asha Bhosle, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and other notable figures, including former India captain MS Dhoni, former head coach Rahul Dravid, legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also attended Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding.

