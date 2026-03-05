CV Ananda Bose resigns as West Bengal Governor ahead of polls, Mamata says RN Ravi appointed new governor

New Delhi:

CV Ananda Bose on Thursday resigned as the Governor of West Bengal after serving in the post for three and a half years, a move that comes just weeks before the 2026 assembly elections in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has been informed by the Centre that RN Ravi has been appointed to the post. RN Ravi is currently the Governor of Tamil Nadu, no confirmation had come in from the government yet about his appointment.

Bose is in Delhi and has tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said. Speaking to PTI, Bose said he had spent enough time at the Governor's Office. Bose's term was scheduled to continue until November 2027. However, he resigned about 20 months before the end of his tenure. He served as Governor of West Bengal from 23rd November 2022.

Mamata Banerjee alleges pressure from Home Minister Amit Shah to resign

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to react to Bose's resignation, saying he is deeply shocked and concerned by the sudden resignation of the Governor. She said she was not aware of the reason behind Bose's resignation, but went on to claim that he may have been under pressure from the Union Home Minister Shah ahead of the assembly elections to "serve certain political interests".

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," the chief minister wrote in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been given the additional charge of West Bengal, the chief minister claimed.

"Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard," Banerjee wrote in the post.

The chief minister lashed out at the Centre over the decision, saying that such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution.

"Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," she said.

Ladakh LG resigns too

In a similar major development, Kavinder Gupta, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, also submitted his resignation on Thursday. Gupta had been appointed as the region’s third Lieutenant Governorand served in the post for nearly a year. He took oath on July 18, 2025, becoming the third LG of the Union Territory.