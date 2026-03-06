Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son, to join JDU tomorrow; to be made Bihar Deputy CM

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar will join the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday, informed party's working president Sanjay Kumar Jha during a key meeting on Friday. The development comes a day after Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) workers and leaders have consistently demanded that Nishant must join politics. This demand was once again raised during Friday's meeting, with party leaders saying that Nitish would be the best choice to replace is father. Notably, during the meeting, Nitish Kumar also said he would keep an oversight over the party even after he become a Rajya Sabha member.

A deputy CM or JDU chief?

With Nitish moving to the Upper House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to have a chief minister of its own for the first time in Bihar. At the same time, Nishant would be made the deputy chief minister in the state, said sources on Friday.

Demands are also being made that Nitish be made the JDU chief, as his entry could avoid a split in the party. Some other names, including those of Union Minister Lallan Singh, Bihar Ministers Ashok Choudhary and Vijay Choudhary, and Sanjay Kumar Jha, are being discussed for the JDU top post.