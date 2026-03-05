Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha in presence of Amit Shah, others

Patna:

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar filed nomination for Rajya Sabha on Thursday after more than two decades in the CM’s office. After nomination, Nitish Kumar Amit Shah and other leaders reached the State Guest House in Patna. In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said he has long aspired to serve as a member of both Houses of Parliament as well as both Houses of the state legislature. Having previously been a Lok Sabha MP, an MLA, and an MLC, a term in the Rajya Sabha would complete the set of legislative positions in his political career.

Nitish Kumar earlier in the day said he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtains down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

Kumar, who has been the chief minister for a record 10 terms since 2005, said the new government that will be formed in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance.

"For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity," he said in a post on X, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the state legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

"In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said.

"I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he added.

With Kumar stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the assembly elections held in November last year, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post.

If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far. Five Rajya Sabha seats from the state will go to the polls on March 16, and the filing of nomination papers will close on Thursday.

Kumar's election to the Upper House of Parliament is all but certain, as per the tally in the state legislature. Since morning, a large number of JD(U) workers have been demonstrating outside the CM's residence, protesting Kumar's decision.