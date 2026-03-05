Bihar CM from BJP will be a rubber stamp, we knew Nitish Kumar would be removed: Tejashwi

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reacted strongly to the development related to Nitish Kumar and said the Bihar CM from the BJP will be a rubber stamp and he knew Nitish Kumar would be removed from the CM’s post. "The conspiracies and tactics used in the Bihar elections were a victory of 'dhantantra' and 'manchine tantra'. All NDA parties know how they won the Bihar elections. Now, Nitish Kumar has also posted (on social media) that he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha. We have been saying it since the beginning that the BJP will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the CM chair post elections. This is a refined Maharashtra model..."

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "A major upheaval in Bihar's politics has suddenly been visible since yesterday. No one could have anticipated that the BJP would remove Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so quickly after the elections, but our leader Tejashwi Yadav had been consistently saying that the BJP would destroy the JDU and oust Nitish Kumar from the Chief Minister's chair. A lot of people from JDU are working in collusion with the BJP, while many want Nitish Kumar to stay... This is a huge political abduction... The attitude of BJP with their allies is slowly becoming clear..."

Tejashwi says BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar and Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House.

Tejashwi Yadav, said, "... I always said 'Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya hai dulha banake lekin phera kisi aur ke sath dila raha hai'... The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House... We have been saying this from the beginning that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister... Today, that statement has come true. The people's aspirations are against this change of power... When Nitish Kumar left our alliance in 2024... Even at that time, we had said that the BJP would finish off the JDU party..."

Here's what Congress on Nitish Kumar

The Congress on Thursday said a "leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2" has taken place and is a "huge betrayal" of the mandate of the people. Congress said, "What the Indian National Congress had been saying often during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass."



Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar, expressing gratitude to the people of the state, said, "For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity."

Nitish Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. "In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said.

