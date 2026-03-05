Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM, expresses desire to become Rajya Sabha member in his first reaction

Patna:

JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he will step down as the Chief Minister of Bihar and seek a seat in the Rajya Sabha, marking a major political development in the state. In his first reaction after the announcement, the veteran JDU leader said he wished to fulfil a long-standing aspiration of becoming a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

In line with this long-standing aspiration, he said he had decided to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Why does Nitish Kumar want to go to the Rajya Sabha?

In a post on X, Kumar thanked the people of Bihar for supporting him for more than two decades, saying their trust had enabled him to serve the state with dedication. He said it was the strength of this public support that helped Bihar move towards a new phase of development and dignity.

"For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well. From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said.

He added that the new government formed in the state would receive his full cooperation and guidance. "I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," the JDU chief added.

The development comes months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power in Bihar under Kumar's leadership, and his move to the Rajya Sabha is expected to trigger a leadership change, with the BJP likely to take over the chief minister's post for the first time in the state.

Nitish Kumar to file nomination today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be present at the time of filing of the nomination papers.

With Kumar likely to step down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post. If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16. The elections will be held as the tenures of JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and RLM's Upendra Kushwaha are ending. As per the latest tally in the state legislature, all five seats would now go to the ruling NDA.

Bihar leaders who served in all four houses

Three prominent Bihar leaders have previously served in all four legislative houses—the state Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. With his decision to seek a Rajya Sabha seat, Nitish Kumar is aiming to join that rare club.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, the late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, and former MP Nagmani Kushwaha had already served in all four legislative bodies during their political journeys.

So far, Nitish Kumar has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, and the Lok Sabha, but he has never served in the Rajya Sabha. If elected this time, the JD(U) chief would achieve the rare distinction of being part of all four legislative houses of India's parliamentary and state system.

