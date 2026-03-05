Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM LIVE: JDU chief says he will continue guiding Bihar's new government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has broken his silence on reports about his move to the Rajya Sabha, explaining the reasons behind his decision in a post on X. Addressing the people of Bihar, he wrote, "For more than two decades, you have consistently kept your trust and support in me. With that strength, we have served Bihar and all of you with full dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that Bihar today is presenting a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times earlier as well.”

Explaining his decision further, Nitish Kumar said, "From the beginning of my parliamentary life, I had a wish that I should become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In this sequence, I now wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing election. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well and the resolve to build a developed Bihar together with you will remain unchanged. The new government that will be formed will receive my full support and guidance."