Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM LIVE: JDU chief says he will continue guiding Bihar's new government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna today at around 11:30 am. As per the information, the JD(U) president is likely to file his nomination alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls will close on Thursday. This comes barely about four months after Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, was sworn in for a record 10th term at a grand ceremony in Patna on November 20.
The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, and senior alliance leaders following the NDA's landslide victory in the state polls. The development has sparked intense political speculation in the state, with discussions gaining momentum that Bihar could soon see its first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, including Bihar, will be held on March 16.