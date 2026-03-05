Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer: Player battle that can decide IND vs ENG T20 WC semifinal

Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer: Player battle that can decide IND vs ENG T20 WC semifinal

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With India all set to take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the statistical battle between Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer ahead of the marquee clash between the two sides.

Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer
Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

With India taking on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, there will be many battles in the clash that the fans will be looking forward to. One of the most anticipated battles in the clash will be that between star India batter Sanju Samson and England’s Jofra Archer. 

It is worth noting that Jofra Archer boasts a brilliant record against Sanju Samson, and that could prove to be a big problem for the Indian team. It is interesting to note that the Indian team’s top order has been quite shaky throughout the World Cup. 

Abhishek Sharma has been unable to go big for most of the tournament, and Ishan Kishan has not regularly played in the opening spot due to Samson playing. However, with a marvellous 97* run knock in his last game, Samson will have a lot of expectations on his back. 

However, it is worth noting that Samson has faced 23 balls against Archer. In those 23 balls, Samson has scored 25 runs and has been dismissed three times. With such a record, it could be interesting to see how Samson takes on Archer. 

India-England aim to book final berth

There is no doubt that both India and England have been in brilliant form in the latter stages of the tournament. Despite a shaky start to the competition, England has done a good job to make a recovery, and they will look to keep up their form against the defending champions India. 

On the other hand, the Men in Blue have only lost one game in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, and that too against South Africa, who were eliminated by New Zealand in the first semi-final of the competition. 

Also Read:

IND vs ENG T20I squad comparison: Bumrah-Arshdeep vs Archer-Curran, which bowler has better stats?

IND vs ENG squad comparison: Which team has hit more sixes in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of achieving legendary milestone, set to join elite list
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Sanju Samson Jofra Archer T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\