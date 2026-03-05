Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer: Player battle that can decide IND vs ENG T20 WC semifinal

New Delhi:

With India taking on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, there will be many battles in the clash that the fans will be looking forward to. One of the most anticipated battles in the clash will be that between star India batter Sanju Samson and England’s Jofra Archer.

It is worth noting that Jofra Archer boasts a brilliant record against Sanju Samson, and that could prove to be a big problem for the Indian team. It is interesting to note that the Indian team’s top order has been quite shaky throughout the World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has been unable to go big for most of the tournament, and Ishan Kishan has not regularly played in the opening spot due to Samson playing. However, with a marvellous 97* run knock in his last game, Samson will have a lot of expectations on his back.

However, it is worth noting that Samson has faced 23 balls against Archer. In those 23 balls, Samson has scored 25 runs and has been dismissed three times. With such a record, it could be interesting to see how Samson takes on Archer.

India-England aim to book final berth

There is no doubt that both India and England have been in brilliant form in the latter stages of the tournament. Despite a shaky start to the competition, England has done a good job to make a recovery, and they will look to keep up their form against the defending champions India.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue have only lost one game in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, and that too against South Africa, who were eliminated by New Zealand in the first semi-final of the competition.

Also Read: