Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of achieving legendary milestone, set to join elite list ahead of clash against England

Mumbai:

India and England are all set to take on each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and ahead of the clash, many eyes will be set upon star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

It is worth noting that Bumrah just needs one wicket to complete 500 wickets in international cricket. He will become the 42nd player in cricket history to achieve the feat and will etch his name in history as one of the best bowlers of the current generation for the Men in Blue.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah sits in 17th place in the list of wicket-takers. In 6 matches, Bumrah has taken 9 wickets for team India and has been quite influential to the side’s success in the ongoing tournament. With India set to take on England, many would back Bumrah to stay at the top of his game in hopes of toppling England and reaching yet another T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand book their berth in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking of the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, the clash saw New Zealand and South Africa lock horns at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game saw South Africa coming in to bat first and posting a total of 169 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, New Zealand saw Tim Seifert score 58 runs in 33 deliveries. Finn Allen went unbeaten on a score of 100 runs in 33 deliveries as the Black Caps chased down the target in 12.5 overs and won the game by nine wickets to secure their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

