IND vs ENG T20I squad comparison: Bumrah-Arshdeep vs Archer-Curran, which bowler has better stats?

The 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 will see India taking on England. The two sides will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and it is worth noting that both teams will look to put in a good show as they aim to book their tickets to the summit clash of the tournament.

There is no doubt that both India and England have been in brilliant form in the World Cup. While England’s campaign in the early stages of the tournament was shaky, the Harry Brook-led side has done a good job in making a recovery, and they will now hope to topple the defending champions, India.

There is no doubt that both India and England are filled to the brim with stars, and continuing on the same note, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the two teams’ fast bowling arsenal.

Speaking of the Indian team first, the Men in Blue have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah has played a total of 93 T20Is for the Indian team so far, and in the 92 matches, he has taken 116 wickets to his name and maintains an economy of 6.53.

As for Arshdeep Singh, one of the top T20I pacers in the world, he has played 82 T20Is for India so far and has taken 126 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 8.47.

How have England’s pacers fared in T20I cricket?

Speaking of England, the side will lead their pace attack with Jofra Archer. One of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, Archer has played 44 T20Is for England, where he has taken 56 wickets and maintains an economy of 8.14.

Furthermore, Sam Curran has played 74 T20Is for England so far, where he has taken 66 wickets and maintains an economy of 8.64.

