Ollie Robinson gains big in latest ICC rankings, Dewald Brevis moves to top 4 in T20Is

New Delhi:

Ollie Robinson has climbed to fifth in the latest men's Test bowling rankings after a strong run for England against Pakistan in the ongoing three-match Test series. In T20Is, South Africa's Dewald Brevis has moved into the top four, behind Ishan Kishan, Sahibzada Farhan and Abhishek Sharma.

Meanwhile, Robinson's rise follows two successive Player of the Match performances for the Three Lions. He claimed eight wickets in the second Test at Lord’s, helping him gain six places in the latest Test bowling rankings. His move to fifth also marks his first return to the top five since July 2023.

ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan. The fast bowler's latest standout display came at Lord's, where he took eight wickets as England secured the three-match series.

On the other hand, Australia's Mitchell Starc remains the highest-ranked Test bowler after moving ahead of India's Jasprit Bumrah last month. Several other pace bowlers also made notable progress in the latest update, such as Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, who climbed four places to 11th after claiming four wickets against India in Colombo. England's Josh Tongue also rose four positions to share 13th place, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas made one of the biggest jumps, moving up 10 spots to equal 15th.

In the batting side, Harry Brook continues to lead the rankings despite scores of 15 and 34 in the second Test against Pakistan. Australia's Steve Smith is now second, while England's Joe Root has slipped to third. Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis moved two places into 10th following his half-century in the second innings against India.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel climbed 15 positions to 18th. Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha made an even bigger jump, rising 29 places to 25th, while India's Devdutt Padikkal moved five spots to 54th.

Brevis’ current form helped him jump big

In the T20I batting rankings, Brevis was among the week's biggest movers. The South African gained six places to reach fourth after producing scores of 75, 75 not out and 41 in three matches of the ongoing tri-series in Namibia. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan retained first place among T20I bowlers. Zimbabwe's Brad Evans rose eight spots to 26th, while South Africa's Kwena Maphaka surged 24 places to 54th.

Also Read:

BCCI calls for review meeting after India's disappointing Ireland, England tour