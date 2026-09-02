BCCI review to focus on player fitness, ODI World Cup plans and future of Rohit Sharma

New Delhi:

The BCCI's review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday will focus on injury management, India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the availability of key players ahead of the tour of New Zealand. Head coach, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman are expected to attend the meeting, as the board is looking to ensure that all three remain aligned on India's planning for major assignments.

As per reports, the future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the ODI setup will also come under discussion. Kohli and Jadeja are not considered to be under significant pressure, while Rohit's position has attracted greater attention. There has been speculation that a member of the selection committee informed Rohit that the panel wanted to move on. He was reportedly also asked about his plans after the Lord's ODI during India's recent England tour.

Rohit did not publicly respond to the speculation. His century at Lord's, despite coming in a defeat, subsequently reduced the immediate retirement talk. His participation in next year's World Cup, however, cannot yet be confirmed.

Fitness remains concern for certain players

The meeting will also examine the fitness timelines of centrally contracted players undergoing rehabilitation at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana are among those whose availability has become important to India's planning.

“The selection committee chief was informally intimated before the Sri Lanka Tests that Jasprit Bumrah would be fit for at least one if not two Tests. In fact, he had written a mail to COE seeking more clarity on Bumrah's absence,” a source close to the development told PTI.

“His (Bumrah) absence was felt in the second Test where Siraj looked distinctly off-colour on a placid track. Ditto for Hardik Pandya, who hasn't played anything post IPL and is important as far as the ODI World Cup is concerned,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Pandya has shifted to Bengaluru and intends to train there, but the selectors and team management will not consider him for 50-over cricket unless the Centre of Excellence clears him to bowl 10 overs.

On the other hand, four injured players have been included in India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series, subject to fitness: Bumrah, Washington, Nitish and Harshit. All are following Return To Play protocols.

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