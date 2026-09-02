Charith Asalanka, former captain, announced as new Sri Lanka white-ball vice-captain as England squad unveiled

New Delhi:

After being axed as ODI captain only three months ago and sidelined from T20Is six months back, Sri Lanka have appointed Charith Asalanka as the new white-ball vice-captain for the series against England. Kusal Mendis will continue as the leader of the pack.

Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis has retained his place in each squad. Dasun Shanaka is also back in the ODI setup for the first time since January 2024, with leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage receiving his maiden call-up. He took 10 wickets in six LPL innings and has 69 wickets from 48 domestic T20 matches. He is set to provide cover for Wanindu Hasaranga, whose fitness remains uncertain.

Why is Asalanka back in scheme of things?

Asalanka's return follows a strong Lanka Premier League campaign. He scored 385 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.38 and was named Player of the Match in the final after taking 3 for 20 to help Galle Gladiators win their first LPL title.

The 25-year-old had previously led both limited-overs teams but lost the T20I captaincy after poor form and his decision not to continue playing during Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan last year because of security concerns. He was subsequently dropped from the T20I side after the World Cup in February.

Changes in T20I squad

Four changes have been made to the T20I squad. Lahiru Udara, Janith Liyanage and Tharindu Ratnayake join Asalanka in returning to the setup, while Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Milan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushanka miss out.

Udara earned selection after scoring 434 runs in nine LPL innings at a strike rate of 159.55. Liyanage amassed 207 runs, striking at 169.67, while Tharindu took seven wickets in the tournament. In domestic cricket, he claimed 92 wickets in 77 innings at an economy rate of 6.50.

Notably, Pavan misses selection after scoring five runs in three matches during the West Indies tour, despite his breakthrough year and contributions at the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have returned to fitness after injury layoffs.

Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England, beginning with the first T20I in Southampton on September 15.

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