India to host first-ever Women's Champions Trophy; ICC confirms venue, start and final dates

New Delhi:

The inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be played in India next year. Mumbai and Vadodara have been selected to host the six-team tournament from February 14 to 28, 2027. The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium will stage the matches, with the competition featuring Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The six teams secured their places through the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, based on the standings at the July 6 qualification cut-off. They will face each other in a round-robin league, after which the top two teams will contest the final on February 28.

Sri Lanka was originally set to host Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, India was confirmed as the replacement host on September 2 after the ICC Board ratified the decision. Bangladesh, India and South Africa had been assessed as potential hosts against the governing body's established evaluation criteria. Notably, the tournament had initially been allocated to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC decided to relocate after Sri Lanka Cricket's continuing work on reforms outlined at the Annual Conference in July.

In the meantime, ICC chairman Jay Shah expects the competition to add another major platform for women's cricket while rewarding teams competing at the highest level.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage,” Shah said.

“With a marquee ICC women’s event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its players and its fans around the world,” he added.

Further details on match timings and the complete fixture list have not yet been announced. The ICC said ticketing details and the full schedule will be released later. However, the tournament is expected to be a success, especially given how India successfully hosted the last edition of the women’s ODI World Cup.

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