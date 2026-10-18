Cricket West Indies name replacement for Keemo Paul ahead of Bangladesh Tests; Check details

With the conclusion of the multi-format series against the Indian team, the West Indies is gearing up for a Test series against Bangladesh. The two sides will take on each other in two Test matches, with the first Test slated to begin on October 28th, set to be held in Mirpur.

Ahead of the series, CWI (Cricket West Indies) took centre stage and named Shamar Springer in their squad to take on Bangladesh. It is interesting to note that Springer has been added to the squad, as he replaces Keemo Paul in the squad, who is returning home to the West Indies for personal reasons.

At 28 years old, Shamar Springer is yet to make his debut in Test cricket. He has represented the West Indies across three ODIs and 12 T20I matches so far. As for his performances in first-class cricket, in 23 first-class matches, Springer has 1,043 runs to his name and 58 wickets as well, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh.

Paul’s departure from the squad added to the West Indies’ increasing problems in the team ahead of the Test series. It is worth noting that Shai Hope has been rested for the series, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was withdrawn from the squad as part of workload management; Paul was initially brought into the squad as a replacement for Joseph.

West Indies to kick off Test series on October 28th

Speaking of the schedule, the Windies will be playing a tour game before the start of the series, and the first Test of the series will kick off on October 28th. The two sides will meet at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on October 28th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the series.

Updated West Indies squad for Bangladesh Tests: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Kevin Wickham

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