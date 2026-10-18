Why are Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green not playing for Australia vs South Africa in 2nd Test in Gqeberha?

New Delhi:

Australia made one change to their playing XI in the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Nathan Lyon has been benched, with ace pacer Scott Boland returning to the playing XI. Australia captain Pat Cummins explained that the overcast conditions played a significant role in the decision and added that he brings in a lot of things, especially seam movement.

“Just one change. Nathan Lyon comes out and Scotty Boland comes in. I think partly conditions, and Scotty Boland has been incredible whenever he's played Test cricket. So felt like it aligned this week and was the right time to insert him,” Cummins said after the toss.

“I mean, a lot of things. Yeah, when there's anything in the wicket, he gets a lot of seam movement, super accurate, and then even if it does flatten out, he brings that control, experience. He can bowl bulk overs. So, he's the whole package,” he added while speaking about what Boland brings to the table.

Australia opt to bowl first

Australia have opted to bowl first in the second Test. They won the opening game handsomely by 214 runs and a win in Gqeberha will seal the series in their favour. Meanwhile, the reason behind bringing Boland in also coincides with Australia missing out on Cameron Green. The all-rounder is currently dealing with abdominal strain, which he suffered in the final ODI of the series.

Australia now have no proper spinner in the ranks. If required, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne can bowl a bit of spin.

South Africa, on the other hand, made three changes to their playing XI. Marques Ackerman is set to make his debut, while Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada also made their return. However, the start of the match has been delayed due to rain.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia (Playing XI): Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

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