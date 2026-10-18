India women dominate Zimbabwe to clinch T20I series, register stellar nine-wicket win in Raipur

The ongoing T20I series between India women and Zimbabwe women continued with the two sides taking on each other at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on October 18th. It is interesting to note that the hosts came into the clash on the back of a win in the first T20I after playing decent cricket.

Looking to clinch the series, the Women in Blue performed brilliantly, coming in to bowl first; India limited Zimbabwe to a score of 102 runs in the first innings. Zimbabwe opened the innings with Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza coming out to bat.

While Ndhlovu departed for a duck, Biza only scored seven runs before she was sent walking back to the pavilion. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the highest run-scorer, with 34 runs to his name. Furthermore, skipper Josephine Nkomo added 27 runs to the score, as the Zimbabwe women posted a total of 102 runs in the first innings.

As for India, Niki Prasad was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to her name. Kranti Gaud, Nandini Sharma, Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani took one wicket each.

India’s opening stand blew away Zimbabwe

Coming out to chase down a target of 103, India women made quick work of the run chase. Opening the innings, the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma came out to bat. While Mandhana amassed 47* runs in 25 deliveries, Shafali put forth a good showing, scoring 55 runs in 25 deliveries, ending the run chase in just 8.5 overs and winning the game by nine wickets.

After the game, India skipper Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about the performance that her side put in and how it felt winning her first series as captain. “Well, it was a good one today. I felt the bowlers were really at the mark today, much better than the first match. They were executing their yorkers, slower ones, and bouncers really well. Then spinners, of course, Deepti, Shree, and Niki came in and bowled those two overs. So overall I feel like, yeah, the bowling unit really came together today. Of course, we could have gotten better with the catching today,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read:

Former India cricketer weighs in on Abhishek Sharma's performances after WI T20I series