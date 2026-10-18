Nahida Akter named Bangladesh women's new T20I captain, set to succeed Nigar Sultana in the role

In a major development, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) came forward and revealed that Nahida Akter will be the new T20I captain of Bangladesh women, taking over in the role from Nigar Sultana, who stepped down as the T20I captain to focus more on her game.

While Akter was named as the skipper, Sobhana Mostary was named as the vice-captain of the side. It was reported earlier that Nahida Akter will be replacing Nigar Sultana in the role after the latter stepped down after herside’s Asian Games campaign.

Notably, while Sultana has stepped down as the T20I captain, she will continue to lead the ODI side. After she announced her decision to step down as the T20I skipper, the BCB was taken aback by the announcement, but there was a sense of understanding, as Sultana had not been happy with the way she was treated.

“We sat with members of the selection panel along with others and decided to hand over the T20I captaincy to Nahida. Sobhana Mostary will be her deputy. Nahida has been the vice-captain for a pretty long time, and now we feel the time is right to give her the responsibility of our T20I squad,” BCB women’s wing chairman Rafiqul Islam told Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh look to bounce back after recent loss

It is worth noting that Bangladesh women were recently involved in an ODI series against Australian women. Taking on the Aussies across three ODI matches, Bangladesh did not manage to come out as the victors once and lost all three matches.

The third ODI of the series was held in Brisbane on October 14th. Batting first, Bangladesh women only managed to post a total of 172 runs in the first innings of the game with Shorna Akter and Sharmin Akhter scoring 54 and 50 runs, respectively.

Chasing down the target, Ellyse Perry’s 64-run knock with Annabel Sutherland scoring 74* runs saw Australia chase down the target with ease and win the game by eight wickets, completing the clean sweep and registering their third straight victory against Bangladesh.

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