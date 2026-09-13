IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afganistan five down, India in control

Afghanistan hosts India in a three-match T20I series, starting September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, owing to injury. BCCI's CoE recently cleared him for the series, which will help him get into the zone for the upcoming Asian Games.

Meanwhile, there's plenty of speculation regarding the opening pair. Abhishek Sharma is set to start the proceedings, but the door remains open for both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson. Captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that both players bring different things on the table and thus, it will be only during toss when there's clarity on the opening pair.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will hope to weave through spin magic. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be the players to watch out for. However, since the pitch looks flat, it is possible that they rely mostly on their pace unit. Batters, in the meantime, need to take up a lot of responsibility. Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib will be key for the side.