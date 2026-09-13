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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afganistan five down, India in control

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The stage is set for the first T20I of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides are slated to meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and the Indian team has put forth a brilliant performance with the ball in the first innings.

India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan Image Source : PTI

Afghanistan hosts India in a three-match T20I series, starting September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, owing to injury. BCCI's CoE recently cleared him for the series, which will help him get into the zone for the upcoming Asian Games.

Meanwhile, there's plenty of speculation regarding the opening pair. Abhishek Sharma is set to start the proceedings, but the door remains open for both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson. Captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that both players bring different things on the table and thus, it will be only during toss when there's clarity on the opening pair.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will hope to weave through spin magic. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be the players to watch out for. However, since the pitch looks flat, it is possible that they rely mostly on their pace unit. Batters, in the meantime, need to take up a lot of responsibility. Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib will be key for the side.

 

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India aim to get off to good start to the series

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  • 8:23 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    10 overs done!

    10 overs have been completed here, and the score reads 56-5. Nabi and Azmat are on strike, with Varun bowling the over.

  • 8:09 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Spinner galore!

    Varun Chakaravarthy has clean bowled Rasooli. Afghanistan lose their fifth as their batting attack crumbles! Afghanistan now 43-5.

  • 8:04 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    4!

    Axar Patel takes the fourth wicket for the Indian team! Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a comfortable catch, Afghanistan on a score of 41/4.

  • 7:59 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Arshdeep gets his first!

    India have taken the third wicket here and Atal departs on a score of 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh strikes this time, Afghanistan are on a score of 39-3.

  • 7:55 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 down!

    Confusion amid the batters and Ibrahim Zadran has been run out on a score of 11 runs! Brilliant throw by Ishan Kishan as Afghanistan lose their second on a score of 38.

  • 7:51 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Afghanistan settling in!

    Afghanistan is beginning to settle after the early wicket, two boundaries to Bumrah in his second over. The score reads 29-1 after 3 overs here.

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GONE!

    Jasprit Bumrah has struck early, and India draws first blood! Afghanistan lose their first wicket for five runs! Gurbaz has been caught in the slips, Abhishek with a good catch!

  • 7:35 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action underway!

    Ibrahim and Gurbaz open the innings for Afghanistan, Bumrah with the first over and India looking for early wickets here.

  • 7:33 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Bumrah with the first over!

    Jasprit Bumrah is out and warming up, he looks set to bowl the first over here for the Indian team. The Afghan batters have made their way out in the middle, live action is on the cards very soon.

  • 7:16 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
     
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • 7:07 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    No Vaibhav!

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing the game here as revealed by skipper Shreyas Iyer. Looks like a tactical change for the Men in Blue.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss here and skipper Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl first in the game. With the return of Bumrah, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare!

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss upcoming!

    The toss is scheduled to happen at 7 PM IST, and the two skippers will be out on the field shortly as the proceedings for the match will begin.

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Sep 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan! The two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Afghanistan are considered the hosts for the series! Toss is just ahead of us and both sides will hope for good luck with the toss as they take on each other in the clash!

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