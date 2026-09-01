Bihar govt nominates Justice Harish Kumar as chief of Exam Reforms Expert Committee in state

Patna:

The Bihar government on Tuesday nominated Patna High Court judge Justice Harish Kumar as the chairman of the Examination Reforms Expert Committee to be constituted for comprehensive reforms in various competitive and recruitment examinations in the state. According to the General Administration Department notification, the August 23, 2026 notification provided for constituting an expert committee to improve the examinations conducted by various examination boards, commissions, universities and other recruitment agencies under the state government.

The General Administration Department issued a notification in this regard today by order of the Governor. This government decision is expected to yield important suggestions for improving the conduct, transparency, and process of recruitment examinations in the state.

Expert committee to be formed for exam reforms

As per the notification of the General Administration Department, a provision has been made to constitute an expert committee for comprehensive reforms in the examinations conducted by various examination boards, commissions, universities and other recruitment agencies under the state government.

As part of the provision, Justice Harish Kumar, a judge of the Patna High Court, has been appointed chairman of this expert committee. The committee will study various aspects of the examination system and make recommendations to the government regarding reforms.

Proposals were sought on August 24

The notification from the state government stated that in light of the request of the General Administration Department vide letter no. 15498, dated 24 August 2026, a proposal was sent by the General Manager of Patna High Court vide letter no. 78985, dated 28 August 2026, to appoint Justice Harish Kumar as the Chairman of the Examination Reform Expert Committee. After getting the proposal, the state government issued a notification appointing Justice Harish Kumar as the chairman of the expert committee.

Provision was made in notification of August 23

The new notification also cites Clause 7 of Notification No. 15441, issued by the General Administration Department on August 23, 2026. As part of the provision, a clause has been made to constitute an expert committee for examination reform in the state. Now, after the appointment of Justice Harish Kumar as the chairman of the committee, further process related to examination reforms is likely to start.

What exams can be reviewed?

The scope of the expert committee may include examinations conducted by various examination boards, commissions, universities and other recruitment agencies under the state government. The committee is expected to consider various aspects of exam planning, process, transparency, and conduct. Based on this, it is expected to provide suggestions and recommendations to the government for comprehensive exam reforms.

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